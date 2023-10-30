Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Stock Position Decreased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC cut its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,221 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up about 0.9% of Choreo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Choreo LLC owned 0.33% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $26,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CGN Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 39,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,429 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 14,914 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.80. The stock had a trading volume of 74,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,478. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.75 and its 200-day moving average is $45.61. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $41.16 and a 12-month high of $50.00.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

