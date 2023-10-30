DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 649,100 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the September 30th total of 528,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DMC Global news, Director Richard P. Graff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $91,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,370.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Get DMC Global alerts:

Institutional Trading of DMC Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOM. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $407,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of DMC Global by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 12,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on BOOM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on DMC Global from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DMC Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BOOM

DMC Global Price Performance

Shares of DMC Global stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,271. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. DMC Global has a one year low of $14.82 and a one year high of $28.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.59.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $188.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.00 million. DMC Global had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DMC Global will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DMC Global

(Get Free Report)

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.