Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,229 shares during the period. Dollar General makes up approximately 2.4% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Dollar General worth $39,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $564,881,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Dollar General by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after buying an additional 1,318,412 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,721,000 after buying an additional 1,204,969 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 21,531.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,132,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,382 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:DG traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $118.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,188,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,838. The company has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $260.90.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on DG. Oppenheimer downgraded Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $117.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Dollar General from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Dollar General from $216.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.04.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

