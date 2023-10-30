Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 18,708 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 108,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 19,869 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,297,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,214,000 after purchasing an additional 330,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 75,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 10,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on D. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D stock opened at $40.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.20. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $70.80.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 98.89%.

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.