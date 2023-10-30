Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Stake Lifted by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,580,935,000 after acquiring an additional 28,157 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,657,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $546,784,000 after buying an additional 49,471 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,993,000 after buying an additional 306,750 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,800,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $423,626,000 after acquiring an additional 84,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DPZ shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $483.00 to $461.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.62.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $337.89. The company had a trading volume of 316,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,891. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.84 and a twelve month high of $409.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $372.68 and its 200-day moving average is $351.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.41 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.11%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

