Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank decreased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DUK traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.34. The stock had a trading volume of 697,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,413. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.93. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $106.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $67.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 229.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.36.

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

