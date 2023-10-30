Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 24.6% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 57,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,155,000 after buying an additional 11,426 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 7.7% during the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 4,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 17.2% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 55,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,936,000 after buying an additional 8,071 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 10,963 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 82,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.36.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,609. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $106.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 229.05%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

