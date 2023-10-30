Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.69.

EMN stock opened at $72.58 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $68.89 and a twelve month high of $92.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.30 and its 200-day moving average is $80.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.51.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 16.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,546,000 after buying an additional 28,338 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

