Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Eaton by 2.8% during the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Eaton by 3.4% during the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Eaton by 8.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Eaton by 4.2% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN traded up $2.22 on Monday, reaching $197.53. 904,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,895. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $146.76 and a fifty-two week high of $240.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $215.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total value of $2,173,830.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,651,823.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,686,391 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETN. HSBC boosted their price objective on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.50.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

