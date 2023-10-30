Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) is Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,537 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health comprises about 3.9% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Elevance Health worth $62,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Elevance Health by 52.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 102.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Elevance Health stock traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $444.89. 303,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $450.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $454.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Stories

