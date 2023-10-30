Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.
Eltek Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ ELTK opened at $9.50 on Thursday. Eltek has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of -1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average of $8.10.
Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 million. Eltek had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 10.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Eltek will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eltek
About Eltek
Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Eltek
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.