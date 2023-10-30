Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Eltek Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ELTK opened at $9.50 on Thursday. Eltek has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of -1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average of $8.10.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 million. Eltek had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 10.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Eltek will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eltek

About Eltek

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELTK. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eltek by 9.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in Eltek in the second quarter worth $103,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Eltek in the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eltek during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

