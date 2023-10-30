Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT Lowered to $158.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $180.00 to $158.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 91.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered Enphase Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.11.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $82.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.53. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $79.55 and a 52-week high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.99.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 63.06%. Equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 71.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

