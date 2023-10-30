EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,478 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 969 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources comprises about 1.9% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 100,317.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $61,629,243,000 after purchasing an additional 537,992,573 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,008,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 12.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,897,413 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,083,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $124.66. 806,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,284,767. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $72.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.55. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $150.88.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna cut their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EOG

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.