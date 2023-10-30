EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

EPR has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. reiterated a maintains rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, June 30th. 58.com reiterated a maintains rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of EPR Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.19.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on EPR

EPR Properties Trading Down 0.4 %

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

EPR Properties stock opened at $40.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.64. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $33.92 and a 52 week high of $47.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a current ratio of 8.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 170.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $223,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,873.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of EPR Properties

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,272,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,247,000 after purchasing an additional 52,586 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in EPR Properties by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,197,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,582,000 after acquiring an additional 19,701 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in EPR Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,463,000 after acquiring an additional 336,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,945,000 after buying an additional 36,784 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.