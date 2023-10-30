Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAYA) Short Interest Update

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAYA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the September 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Erayak Power Solution Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Erayak Power Solution Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAYA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Erayak Power Solution Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Erayak Power Solution Group Stock Up 12.7 %

Shares of Erayak Power Solution Group stock opened at $0.79 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.60. Erayak Power Solution Group has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $3.89.

Erayak Power Solution Group Company Profile

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and wholesale and retail of power solution products. Its product portfolio includes sine wave and off-grid inverters, inverter and gasoline generators, battery and smart chargers, and custom-designed products.

