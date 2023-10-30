EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 184 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 146.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 22,012 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at $1,672,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 68.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 122.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 33.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 8,127 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors Stock Down 0.7 %

CLH opened at $151.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.36 and a 12 month high of $178.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLH. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CLH

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

In related news, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $1,710,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,731,463. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $598,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,294,494. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $1,710,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,731,463. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,082 shares of company stock worth $4,981,956 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.