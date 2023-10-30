EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,901 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 82.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,432 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 105,490.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $136,394,686,000 after buying an additional 456,638,560 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $2,341,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 89.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,568,877 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $766,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,731,860. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.0 %

MCD stock opened at $255.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $299.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $267.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.27.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 55.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MCD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.50.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

