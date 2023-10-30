EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 7,462 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 66.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,462 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $37,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth $39,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.56.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $66.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $85.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.59. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.