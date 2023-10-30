EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.36 Million Stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 88.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 76,989.1% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,568,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,729 shares during the period. Burney Co. bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,637,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1,752.2% in the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 336,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,688,000 after acquiring an additional 318,068 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $11,371,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 54.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 531,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,784,000 after acquiring an additional 187,779 shares during the period.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSD opened at $46.24 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.49. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

