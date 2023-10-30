EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 82.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ opened at $345.31 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $259.08 and a fifty-two week high of $387.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $365.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.47.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.