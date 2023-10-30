EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHE)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHE – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,255 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 2.29% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 166,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period.

Shares of TPHE opened at $21.19 on Monday. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.73. The firm has a market cap of $66.75 million, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.75.

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (TPHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of high dividend US large-caps screened for Christian values. The fund hedges market risk by using a cash-trigger strategy.

