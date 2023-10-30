EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Free Report) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,022 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1,121.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth about $358,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 152,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,246,000 after buying an additional 8,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 669,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,610,000 after purchasing an additional 22,254 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDC opened at $55.11 on Monday. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.08 and a fifty-two week high of $65.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1,102.05 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.15.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.3052 per share. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s payout ratio is -4,739.34%.

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

