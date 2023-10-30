EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.85 Million Position in Inspire International ETF (NYSEARCA:WWJD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspire International ETF (NYSEARCA:WWJD – Free Report) by 83.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,271 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Inspire International ETF worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Inspire International ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in Inspire International ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 39,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in Inspire International ETF by 68.7% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 52,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 21,289 shares during the period. Frontier Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Inspire International ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 91,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Inspire International ETF in the second quarter valued at about $7,360,000.

NYSEARCA WWJD opened at $25.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $178.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.50. Inspire International ETF has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $29.18.

The Inspire International ESG ETF (WWJD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Inspire Global Hope Ex-US index. The fund offers exposure to equity in large firms outside the US, screened for biblical values per the index provider and weighted equally. WWJD was launched on Sep 30, 2019 and is managed by Inspire.

