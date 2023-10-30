EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.96 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 85,029.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 618,525,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,270,632,000 after buying an additional 617,798,804 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,342,000 after buying an additional 228,596,624 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,328,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,739,000 after buying an additional 872,912 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $542,703,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,642,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,915 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFV opened at $46.57 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.77 and its 200 day moving average is $49.18.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

