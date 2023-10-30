EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Rye Brook Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SUB stock opened at $102.99 on Monday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $102.45 and a 52-week high of $105.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.71.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.