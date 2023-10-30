EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $880,000 Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,169 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,791 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management lifted its position in Boeing by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 871,650 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $184,058,000 after acquiring an additional 16,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA opened at $179.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.48. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $139.52 and a twelve month high of $243.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -4.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

