EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,171,924,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,160,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327,805 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 454.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,736,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,174 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,554,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,833,000 after buying an additional 1,013,321 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2,120.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,028,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,153,000 after purchasing an additional 982,375 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

CALF opened at $39.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.35 and a 200 day moving average of $40.29.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.1509 dividend. This is a positive change from Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

