EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,590 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.5% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Adobe by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 126,816 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Adobe by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ADBE. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $602.11.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,368 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $508.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $231.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $278.23 and a one year high of $574.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $535.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $479.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe



Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

