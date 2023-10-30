EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VSS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $613,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $311,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 291,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 170,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,620,000 after purchasing an additional 15,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VSS stock opened at $99.47 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $94.81 and a 12-month high of $116.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

