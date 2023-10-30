EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,712 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 47.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.6 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $79.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $145.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

