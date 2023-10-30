EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 929 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,772 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 10.2% during the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 21.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 171,567 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $20,432,000 after buying an additional 30,411 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 22.0% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,046 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.6% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 57,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 27.7% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 9,632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. DA Davidson cut their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.23.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $100.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $74.05 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The firm has a market cap of $276.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.84 and its 200 day moving average is $110.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

