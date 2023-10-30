EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,723.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 431,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,479,000 after acquiring an additional 408,090 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $653,000. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 313,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 16,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 863,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,951,000 after acquiring an additional 80,451 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS DFIC opened at $22.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.10.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

