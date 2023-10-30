EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,811 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 342,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,563,000 after purchasing an additional 52,874 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Capital Corp CO raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Capital Corp CO now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG opened at $92.59 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $101.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.77.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

