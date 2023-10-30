EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $143.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $164.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

