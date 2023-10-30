EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 110 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.0% in the second quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in Netflix by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 3.4% during the second quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Netflix by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 748 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors grew its position in Netflix by 0.9% during the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 2,771 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,188 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.16, for a total value of $8,885,950.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,760 shares of company stock valued at $48,046,739 in the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $397.87 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.09 and a 12 month high of $485.00. The stock has a market cap of $174.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $400.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $397.73.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wolfe Research lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.20.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

