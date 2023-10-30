EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 126 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,625 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 509 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. HSBC started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.30.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH stock opened at $524.66 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $504.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $494.32. The firm has a market cap of $485.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.79 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.64%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

