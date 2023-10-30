EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 250 Shares of Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSF)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 119,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period.

Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

AVSF opened at $45.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.80. Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $45.15 and a 52-week high of $46.59.

Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF (AVSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF investing in investment-grade, short-term fixed income securities across sectors from issuers around the globe. AVSF was launched on Oct 15, 2020 and is managed by American Century Investments.

