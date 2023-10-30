EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 65 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,254,116,000 after acquiring an additional 207,099,787 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,813,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,371,000 after acquiring an additional 19,060 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,296,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,642,000 after acquiring an additional 11,051 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 937,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,931,000 after acquiring an additional 37,614 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 619,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,468,000 after acquiring an additional 101,451 shares during the period.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $180.99 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $172.85 and a 52 week high of $215.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
