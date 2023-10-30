F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

FNB has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.67.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on F.N.B.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

F.N.B. stock opened at $10.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.45. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. F.N.B. has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $408.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.76 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is 30.57%.

Institutional Trading of F.N.B.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,996,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,953,000 after buying an additional 4,625,329 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,599,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,158,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,721,000 after buying an additional 3,125,650 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 535.0% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,891,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,945,000 after buying an additional 1,593,871 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,325,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,460 shares in the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.