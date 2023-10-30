Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Shares Bought by Yoder Wealth Management Inc.

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF comprises 1.5% of Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FCOM. Q3 Asset Management raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 262.2% in the 2nd quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 245,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after purchasing an additional 178,001 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 319.3% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 44,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 33,528 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 520.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 228,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,374,000 after buying an additional 191,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,783,000.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.58. 31,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,027. The stock has a market cap of $717.59 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 52-week low of $29.70 and a 52-week high of $42.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.38 and its 200 day moving average is $39.68.

About Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

