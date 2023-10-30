Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Shares Bought by Yoder Wealth Management Inc.

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDIS. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 451.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDIS traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.19. 26,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,397. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1 year low of $55.35 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.18.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

