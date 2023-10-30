Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Shares Purchased by Yoder Wealth Management Inc.

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 104,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,535 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,826,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $609,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of FSTA traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,668. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.60. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a twelve month low of $40.28 and a twelve month high of $47.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.74.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

