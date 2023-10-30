Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Holdings Increased by Yoder Wealth Management Inc.

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF comprises 1.2% of Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 41,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.33. The stock had a trading volume of 375,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,105. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.39. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $25.98.

About Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

