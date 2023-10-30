Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Stake Lessened by Yoder Wealth Management Inc.

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIDU. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FIDU traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.43. 12,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,779. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.45 million, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $47.68 and a twelve month high of $59.00.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

