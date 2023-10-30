Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Yoder Wealth Management Inc.

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 28,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

FTEC stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $119.64. The company had a trading volume of 76,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,787. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.47. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $89.86 and a twelve month high of $136.75.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

