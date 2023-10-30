Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) Shares Bought by Yoder Wealth Management Inc.

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FMAT. Southern Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares during the period. Finally, Kingdom Financial Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000.

NYSEARCA:FMAT traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.18. 23,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.56 and a 200 day moving average of $45.19. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $39.89 and a 1-year high of $48.58.

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

