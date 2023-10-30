Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) PT Lowered to C$5.00

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

FSZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fiera Capital from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Fiera Capital from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Fiera Capital from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$7.16.

TSE:FSZ opened at C$4.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$389.89 million, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.21. Fiera Capital has a 12 month low of C$4.32 and a 12 month high of C$9.73.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$159.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$164.50 million. Fiera Capital had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiera Capital will post 1.0707763 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.90%. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is currently 477.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiera Capital by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiera Capital by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Fiera Capital by 176.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiera Capital by 9.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Fiera Capital by 170.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.56% of the company’s stock.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

