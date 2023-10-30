Financial Comparison: Harvia Oyj (OTCMKTS:HRVFF) versus Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH)

Harvia Oyj (OTCMKTS:HRVFF – Get Free Report) and Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Harvia Oyj and Life Time Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harvia Oyj N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Life Time Group $1.82 billion 1.23 -$1.79 million $0.33 34.73

Harvia Oyj has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Life Time Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harvia Oyj N/A N/A N/A Life Time Group 3.10% 3.14% 1.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Harvia Oyj and Life Time Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Harvia Oyj and Life Time Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harvia Oyj 0 1 1 0 2.50 Life Time Group 0 3 3 0 2.50

Life Time Group has a consensus price target of $21.88, indicating a potential upside of 90.88%. Given Life Time Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Life Time Group is more favorable than Harvia Oyj.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.9% of Life Time Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of Life Time Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Life Time Group beats Harvia Oyj on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harvia Oyj

Harvia Oyj, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes traditional, steam, and infrared saunas. It provides electric heaters, sauna controls, and wood burning heaters; bathroom and indoor saunas; backyard paradise and sauna benches; doors and glass products; hot tubs; infrared cabins and infrared heating devices; steam rooms, SPA modules, and steam generators; and water purifying solutions. The company also offers accessories, such as pails and ladles, scents, textiles, indicators, sound and lighting products, stones, maintenance products, neck and back rests, and other accessories, as well as safety solutions. It operates in Finland, other European countries, North America, Germany, Russia, Scandinavia, and internationally. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Muurame, Finland.

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas. The company also offers fitness floors with equipment, locker rooms, group fitness studios, indoor and outdoor pools, bistros, indoor and outdoor tennis courts, pickleball courts, basketball courts, LifeSpa, LifeCafe, and childcare and Kids Academy learning spaces. In addition, Its Life Time Digital provides live streaming fitness classes, remote goal-based personal training, nutrition and weight loss support, curated award-winning health, and fitness and wellness content. The company is also involved in media activities, conducting athletic events, and provision of related services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 161 centers in 29 states and one Canadian Province, 57 of which were owned, including ground leases and 104 of which were leased. The company was formerly known as LTF Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. in June 21, 2021. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Chanhassen, Minnesota.

