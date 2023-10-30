First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) versus Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW) Financial Review

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) and Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

First Savings Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Ottawa Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. First Savings Financial Group pays out 34.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ottawa Bancorp pays out 59.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Savings Financial Group has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

Risk & Volatility

First Savings Financial Group has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ottawa Bancorp has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Savings Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ottawa Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for First Savings Financial Group and Ottawa Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

First Savings Financial Group presently has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 31.22%. Given First Savings Financial Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe First Savings Financial Group is more favorable than Ottawa Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Savings Financial Group and Ottawa Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Savings Financial Group $122.22 million 0.84 $15.39 million $1.64 9.06 Ottawa Bancorp $14.98 million 1.80 $2.48 million $0.74 14.26

First Savings Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ottawa Bancorp. First Savings Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ottawa Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Savings Financial Group and Ottawa Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Savings Financial Group 9.45% 7.07% 0.52% Ottawa Bancorp 11.69% 4.48% 0.51%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.5% of First Savings Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of First Savings Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Ottawa Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Savings Financial Group beats Ottawa Bancorp on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Savings Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits. The company also provides loans, including one-to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction, land and land development, multi-family real estate, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, unsecured loans, and loans secured by deposits. In addition, it is involved in the mortgage banking; investment activities; and the provision of property and casualty insurance products, and reinsurance to other third-party insurance captives. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Jeffersonville, Indiana.

About Ottawa Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for OSB Community Bank, a savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company's deposit products include saving, checking, money market, and interest-bearing accounts, as well as certificate of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, non-residential real estate, one-to-four family residential, multi-family residential, consumer direct, and purchased auto loans; business and construction loans; motor vehicle, home improvement, share, and personal unsecured loans, as well as home equity and small personal credit lines; mortgage loans; and student loans. The company also provides cash management solutions, such as remote deposit capture, automated clearing house/payroll direct deposit, and merchant services, as well as commercial leasing services. In addition, it offers notary, lamination, night depository, document faxing, money gift envelopes, safe deposit boxes, and coin counting, as well as debit and credit cards, and digital banking services. The company was formerly known as Ottawa Savings Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is based in Ottawa, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.