First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Shares Sold by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,033 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. owned about 0.18% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 930.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

FPEI traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $16.49. 240,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,078. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.88. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90.

About First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

